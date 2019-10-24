Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Said Seeing Her Emotional Interview Was a "Relief"

Meghan Markle's viral interview in the Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary, in which she admitted to struggling with negative press while she was pregnant, has garnered overwhelming sympathy for the duchess — something her close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin calls a "relief."

During an appearance on CBS This Morning on Thursday, Martin, who did the Duchess of Sussex's makeup on her wedding day, said the documentary has been a relief to those who've seen the toll media scrutiny has had on Meghan and Prince Harry.

"Watching this documentary, it’s been almost a relief seeing her at a point where she can be honest about what’s been happening," he said. "All of us who have known, we just didn’t know what to do or how to help. But I feel like just putting this out there, it’s hopefully demystified a lot about what’s been going on over there."

In the revealing new documentary #HarryandMeghan, the royal couple share the personal struggles & emotional pain they've been hiding.



Meghan Markle's close friend & makeup artist Daniel Martin is joined by @TinaBrownLM to provide new insight into the life of the Duchess: pic.twitter.com/NIC3MPLY1V — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 24, 2019

"She has a lot on her plate and I feel like she just wants to make sure that her boys are safe," Martin said. "I know her and she’s going to totally take care of this — it’s just about understanding the ways around it."

In the ITV documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the effect of the press scrutiny, telling journalist Tom Bradby they've struggled with the impact of negativity from British tabloids. Meghan admitted a British friend warned her against dating Harry because "the British tabloids will destroy your life."

Earlier this month, the Sussexes took action against what Harry called a "ruthless campaign" against Meghan Markle in the tabloid media, filing a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers (owner of the Daily Mail and its vertical, Mail on Sunday) regarding a private letter published by The Mail on Sunday in February of this year.

"I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he continued, referencing the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 while fleeing paparazzi.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Is 'Not Okay' — and She's Not Alone

"I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a 'stiff upper lip,'" Meghan said in the documentary. "I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging. I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile."