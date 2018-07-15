Meghan Markle's Dad Says She's "Terrified" of Her New Royal Role

Meghan Markle's dad is at it again. Thomas Markle, father of the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, is back, making the press rounds to speak about his daughter's new life as a royal, and in the process, quite possibly exiling himself from Kensington Palace forever.

This time around, he expressed his concern about Meghan's well-being to U.K. media outlet The Sun on Sunday, considering her new royal role. "My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” the 73-year-old said.

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile—this is a pained smile,” he continued.

Whether it's just her "having a couple of bad days," or a more permanent state, Markle is nonetheless "worried." "I think she's under too much pressure," he said. "There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

According to Markle, he can't privately talk to his daughter about his uneasiness, as he has been "shunned" by the palace since his first broadcast interview with Good Morning Britain in June. During the segment, he attempted to apologize for the photo scandal that took place right before the royal wedding, where he finically profited from some staged snapshots.

"I thought that would be a nice way of improving my look. Well obviously that all went to hell," he remarked, adding: "Anyone who makes a profit off the royal family becomes shunned. The royal family is living by rules that are outdated. Half of Great Britain seems to make a fortune selling pictures of my daughter and her husband. Are they shunned?"

Max Mumby/Indigo

He alleges that the phone number he has for Meghan is no longer in service, and there is no way to contact his daughter. According to Thomas, this is the longest time they've gone without speaking.

"My message [to her] would be, 'I love you, I miss you, I'm sorry for anything that went wrong,'" he said. "And I want to be her [future] child's grandfather and I want to be near them. I want to be a part of their life. I'd like to put our differences behind us and get together. I miss you very much."

"I don't care whether she's pissed off at me—I want to see her," he continued. "I just want to have a father-daughter relationship. I took care of my mother the last five years of her life. My daughter said to me she would take care of me in my declining years. I'm not talking about money—I'm talking about taking care of me. That's important to me."

Thomas remarked that this would be his last interview, saying: "All I am doing is setting the record straight and reaching out to my daughter."