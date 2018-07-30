Meghan Markle's Dad Came for Princess Diana In a 9-Hour Interview

Like the Real Housewives, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, is becoming something of a constant in the celebrity news cycle.

The 74-year-old’s latest headline grab took its form in a 9-hour (!) interview with The Mail on Sunday, in which he made some of his most inflammatory comments about the royal family yet.

“I tell you, I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family,” he told the publication “I refuse to stay quiet.”

In addition to his reluctance to play by the rules, Markle Sr.’s humble, too: “What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority,” he continues. “She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.”

OK, OK, we’ve heard it all before … He loves Meghan, the royal family is destroying her, she needs to reconnect with her dear ol’ dad, etc. etc. This time, however, Markle took his vitriol for the royals one step further and decided to take a shot at Prince Harry’s late mother, his would-be in-law Princess Diana.

First he was all team Diana, telling The Mail that the Royal family has "Meghan treating her father in a way that Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That’s not what Diana stood for.” But then he retracted his quasi-praise, explaining, “Princess Diana is credited with changing the Royal Family, but she wasn’t perfect. She was still very much one of them.”

“I think Meghan’s the one who’ll bring them into the 21st Century, if they’ll let her,” he continued. Father knows best, right?

Apparently unafraid that his comments about Diana will further distance him from his son-in-law, Markle followed up the Di-bashing segment by sharing, “I don’t care if Harry never speaks to me again, I’ll survive.” Good to know.

The cherry on top? A sentimental shout-out to centuries of British tradition: “‘Who cares these days about a dusty old crown?” Sweet.

Though a retaliatory comment on behalf of the royal family is unlikely to surface, the Internet community has done its part in defending their honor.

C’mon Thomas, enough is enough.