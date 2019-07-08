Meghan Markle's Dad Had a Surprising Reaction to Not Being Invited to Archie's Christening

It's been a while since Thomas Markle publicly discussed his estranged relationship with daughter Meghan Markle with the press, but over the weekend, he re-emerged to air his grievances about grandson Archie's christening — notably, how he wasn't invited. However, his reaction was uncharacteristically calm.

On Saturday, Meghan and Harry shared photos from their son's baptism, and the only member present from the duchess's side of the family was her mom, Doria Ragland, prompting Thomas to share his thoughts with the media. “I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14,” Thomas continued. “And Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness.” That's totally not what we expected to hear when considering this is the same man who leaked private letters and photos that Meghan sent to him just months prior.

Back in April, it was reported that Meghan may be giving her father a second chance if he stopped giving interviews to the press, which seemed to keep him quiet up until now. He didn't even comment on Baby Archie's birth. Instead, his other daughter Samantha took that one on, and, she also had a shockingly restrained reaction.

Perhaps hope is not completely lost for a reconciliation between Meghan and her family after all.