Queen Elizabeth Might Have to Get Involved in the Thomas Markle Drama After All

Try as they might, it appears the royal family can no longer ignore Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle's noisy father, who has given interview after interview in an effort to capture the attention of his daughter, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly causing quite the headache for the palace.

It's not shocking to hear that they're considering action—in his latest interview alone, which lasted a casual 9 hours, he went so far as to go after Princess Diana, Prince Harry's late mom. To the surprise of absolutely no one, that's not exactly sitting well.

The Mirror reports that advisors have held "at least three top-level crisis meetings on how to stop the former Hollywood lighting director piling distress on his daughter." The outlet also reports that the family's patience with Thomas has "finally snapped" and his wild accusations are so out of control that Queen Elizabeth may need to get involved to end them.

Clearly, this is not a great situation. The 92-year-old queen has plenty on her plate as it is, but the situation is also heavily impacting Markle.

“Meghan is deeply hurt by what is happening and everything is being done behind the scenes to make sure her welfare is at the top of the agenda," a source told The Mirror. “It’s an increasingly desperate ­situation and now it’s come down to three options being on the table."

There are options on how she and the palace could handle this, but not all of them are full of sunshine and roses.

“Firstly, Meghan could contact her father straight away and appeal to him directly to ask him to stop hurting her, but right now she’s decided to cut him off. There is a possibility an ­intermediary could meet with him and appeal to him to stop making such hurtful ­statements," the source said. “The final option would be for Meghan to cut him off completely in the hope he will stop, but the ­situation is so precarious no one knows when that would be.”

Hopefully it doesn't have to come to that.