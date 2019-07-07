Meghan Markle Broke Royal Tradition with Her Dior Dress at Archie's Christening

ICYMI, Meghan Markle wore a dreamy white Dior dress to her firstborn Archie Harrison's christening over the weekend, and, while her outfit may have appeared in line with what past royal mother's have worn at previous baptisms, the duchess's look slightly veered from tradition.

Though, Meghan's ensemble kept with the same color and style, it was the brand she chose that shook up the dress code. Dior, the French fashion house, may be a favorite of Meg's, but typically, for a special event, such as a christening, the British royal family sticks with U.K. labels. For example, Middleton wore Alexander McQueen to all three of her children's baptisms.

However, Meghan likes to make a statement with her wardrobe, supporting designers (regardless of nationality) who are making an impact in the world. And, Dior's first female creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri fits the bill with her feminist-focused designs. Additionally, the duchess's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is a brand ambassador for Dior.

Archie, on the other hand, wore a royal hand-me-down for the occasion: a handmade replica of the baptism gown that Queen Victoria commissioned back in 1841. His cousins Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte wore the same design to their individual christenings through the years.

Considering Meghan's maternity wardrobe was pretty chill, we're glad to see she's back to shaking things up at Windsor Castle.