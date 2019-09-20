Why Meghan Markle Was Forced to Hide Her Character's Engagement Ring While Filming Suits

When you're working in Hollywood, there's no such thing as an "average day" (at least, this is what we outsiders assume). But we have to imagine that it's nonetheless jarring when one of your coworkers arrives at work with a full-blown British security detail.

Wendell Pierce, who played Meghan Markle's on-screen dad on the USA drama Suits for nearly seven years, recalls this exact scenario playing out when Meghan and Harry got serious about their relationship in 2017.

Image zoom USA Network/Getty Images

During a recent interview with KTLA 5 Morning News, Pierce said that although he was initially skeptical of the seriousness of the relationship — likely due to their rapid courtship and the fact that Harry was once the most infamous royal playboy in the game — his doubt was cast aside once his TV daughter brought members of the MI-5 (the British security service) to set.

According to the actor, who has previously spoken about being shocked by the presence of security, Markle was even asked to remove her character Rachel Zane's engagement ring while filming outside.

“One time we were in a scene before [Meghan and Harry] got engaged where she was engaged to Mike [Patrick J. Adams] on the show and they said, ‘Wait, don’t get out of the car,'” he recalled. “They said, ‘Give us the ring because there’s paparazzi down the street so you can’t go out with the ring.'”

Image zoom USA Network/Getty Images

For all the additional logistical complications that came along with Meghan's new relationship, Pierce didn't hold it against her, and has repeatedly spoken of how he could sense that Markle was in love. Of course, though their father-daughter relationship existed only on screen, that didn't stop Pierce from flexing some dad-like instincts.

“He came to set one time, the prince. I didn’t get a chance to see him but I was ready to tell him, as her TV dad, ‘You break her heart, I’ll break your jaw,'” he told the hosts. “I really was gonna say that!”