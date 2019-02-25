Meghan Markle Totally Broke Her Maternity Style Formula in This Carolina Herrera Dress

Meghan Markle hasn't let her pregnancy slow her down from doing her Duchess duties (not that we expected it to), traveling about England as well as overseas. And thanks to her dedication, we've been treated to some truly inspirational maternity style moments, and yes, we're definitely talking about that red coat/purple dress situation.

So far, the mom-to-be has been a fan of the tried and true coat + dress + pumps formula — her maternitywear signature for the chillier U.K. temps.

That said, on the final day of her visit to Morocco with Prince Harry on Monday evening, the Duchess of Sussex was like, "thank u, next" to her usual knee-length dress options in favor of a loose-fitting floor-length Carolina Herrera gown with fluttery ruffled sleeves. The whispy periwinkle material featured an allover pattern that resembled wheat.

The gown draped gracefully over her bump, cascading into heavy folds at the hem that seemed optimal for twirling. (Does this dress make anyone else want to take up salsa dancing ASAP? No? Just me? K.) She kept the ensemble looking fresh and unfussy by tying her hair back in to a low bun.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke reports that Harry and Meghan arrived at the residence King Mohammed VI for an audience, and were met there by Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco.

Earlier today, Meghan was out in a pleated LBD, which she topped with a breezy white coat, matching black pumps and gold chandelier earrings. Her ponytail, however, was what caught Prince Harry's attention. The dad-to-be was seen lovingly playing with Meghan's hair by a photographer, and you can bet we all collectively "awwwed" until we were hoarse. These two.