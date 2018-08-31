Meghan Markle Took a Secret Trip — and Flew Commercial

Looks like Scotland Yard had a security breach. According to Good Morning America, Duchess Meghan Markle managed to escape from her royal duties and took a secret trip to Canada. Was it a case of transatlantic diplomacy? Not quite — she was just paying her pal Jessica Mulroney a visit. And to prove that she's really just one of us, she didn't take a private plane, she flew with the common folk on a commercial flight.

"Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben's home in Toronto," Omid Scobie, ABC News's royal contributor, said. "They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica's children, who love their 'Auntie Meg.'"

Sources exclusively confirm to @ABC @GMA that Duchess Meghan quietly travelled to Toronto last Tuesday for a three-day stay at the family home of close friends Jessica and Ben Mulroney🇨🇦 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 30, 2018

Mulroney and Markle met during the former actor's time on Suits. But it wasn't just one-on-one girl time. GMA adds that during the secret visit, Markle also paid a visit to a few of her other old friends. How did she manage the under-the-radar trip? Most of the world was focused on her trip to Lake Cuomo with Prince William. As the world fantasized about the royals hanging out with Hollywood royals George and Amal Clooney, Markle managed to fly to Canada and have what sounds like a grand ol' time.

Meghan and Jessica spent their days catching up, lounging poolside and playing with children Ivy, Brian and John, who, adds a source, “love seeing their Auntie Meg.” There was also an evening out with friends.

The perfect trip ahead of a very busy (and engagement-packed!) fall. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 30, 2018

The Cut adds that Mulroney may be a familiar face to some. She attended the royal wedding and both of her kids were in the wedding party. Add the fact that Meghan and Prince William recently attended a mid-week performance of Hamilton and we're all living in a world where royals really are just like us: flying on normal airplanes and only being able to snag tickets to Hamilton on Wednesday night.