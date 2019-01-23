Are Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles Sharing Purses? 

As far as royals-by-marriage go, we’re willing to bet that Camilla Parker-Bowles and Meghan Markle are the two members of the British royal fam with the most in common. Not only do they both break the royal mold as divorcees, but, as it turns out, they have the same taste in charitable handbag brands …

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited East London on Wednesday in a smart forest green suit and an adorable matching $395 DeMellier London purse.

Image zoom Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

If said fetching accessory looks familiar to you, you may be remembering it from this time last year, when the Duchess of Sussex wore the same exact purse during a visit to Cardiff. (Also, congratulate yourself on that impeccable memory.)

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Camilla’s outing begs the question, are Meghan and her step-mom-in-law at a wardrobe-sharing point in their relationship? Well, maybe, but a more probable explanation is that the leather bag is affordable (by royal standards, at least) and each purchase funds a set of vaccines or treatments for a child in need.

Chic do-gooding is the royal way, no?