Meghan Markle Has Never Worn Her Hair Like This Before

Meghan Markle is making 2019 the year of taking beauty risks. January isn't even officially over yet and she's already swapped her go-to nude gloss for a berry lip stain, and this week she's tried not one, but two new hairstyles she's never worn before.

Today was full of firsts for the Duchess of Sussex. She made her first official visit to the Association Of Commonwealth Universities as an appointed patron with Prince Harry, and she styled her hair in the highest, sleekest bun she's worn yet. Instead of leaving her hair center-parted, Markle brushed it all back into a twisted knot that sat at the crown of her head.

And that's not even the only surprising way Markle experimented with her signature updo in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, for a visit to London's National Theatre, the Duchess parted her hair off to the side before pulling back into a the low, messy bun we all know and love. She kept a front piece out, which she casually tucked behind her ear.

Given that it's only Thursday, there's still a few days left in this exciting week of royal hairstyles, which is ample time for Markle to try another look or two. Perhaps Markle will get really wild and try a braid or beachy waves next? The Duchess hair watch is on.