Meghan Markle Offers a First Look at the British Vogue Issue She Guest Edited

It's official: Meghan Markle just confirmed that she will guest edit the September issue of British Vogue.

After months of speculation, the Duchess of Sussex took to her royal Instagram account to announce the exciting news, revealing that she spent nearly a year working on a special edition of the magazine, titled "Forces of Change."

Rather than feature Meghan herself on the cover, fifteen inspiration women will grace the front page, including New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, boxer Ramala Ali, model Christy Turlington, and actress Jameela Jamil.

"The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness," a statement read about Meghan's selections. "The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

Inside, a candid conversation between former First Lady Michelle Obama and Meghan will be printed, as well as an interview between Prince Harry and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

On social media, Meghan reflected on the "rewarding" process of putting together the issue. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created," she wrote.

"A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.”

The Sun previously reported that while Meghan did not want to be on the cover, she will star in an at-home photo shoot on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage and contribute an article on "causes such as female empowerment and women's education."

The "Forces of Change" issue hits newsstands August 2.