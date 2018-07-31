Can Meghan Markle Be a Bridesmaid In Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Wedding?

2018: What a time to be alive! This rings especially true for celebs in fast-track relationships, like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The famous couple is among the gaggle of A-listers to put a ring on it after mere months (sometimes weeks!) of dating.

And as excited as we are by the prospect of a Jo Bro’s/Quantico crossover event, we’re honestly mostly intrigued by the degree of involvement Chopra’s royal bestie Meghan Markle will have in the ceremony.

As you may recall, Chopra attended Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in May. There was speculation that she’d serve as a bridesmaid, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ultimately took the traditional route and selected a bridal party comprised of children (albeit, royal ones).

But if Priyanka were to choose Meghan to serve in her bridal party, would it even be feasible? According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, yes, it’s possible, but rather unlikely.

Getty Images

"There is no protocol that dictates whether an adult female member of the British Royal Family can take on the role of a bridesmaid or maid of honor at a non-royal's wedding," Scobie told Cosmopolitan.

That being said, there’s a major reason it would be tricky for Markle to adopt a supporting role in Chopra’s wedding: “A female royal would not be expected to walk behind a 'commoner.'” First of all, LOL at referring to Priyanka as a commoner, but we catch your drift, Scobie.

This is apparently the reason that Pippa Middleton was able to serve as sister Kate’s maid of honor, but Kate’s involvement in Pippa’s was limited to the reading of a prayer.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reportedly Visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry In England

A more obvious barrier to a royal partaking in a non-royal wedding, of course, is the simple fact that they may steal focus from the bride and groom. Clearly, Priyanka and Nick will have no shortage of attention surrounding their big day, but Markle’s involvement could steal a bit of the happy couple's thunder, strictly from a media perspective.

TL;DR: There’s nothing technically stopping Meghan from being Priyanka’s bridesmaid, except, y’know, an actual invitation from the Quantico star.