Human Person Meghan Markle Subtly Broke Royal Etiquette

Raise your hand if you want to be Meghan Markle when you grow up. Thought so.

She’s hardly the Barbie-type long associated with female perfection, which is, honestly, why we our eyes that makes her an even more compelling role model.

But it’s how the Duchess of Sussex handles her "mistakes" that really inspires us.

During a party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Meghan had a momentary lapse in royal etiquette. Taking a seat next to Prince Harry in her bateau-neck Prada confection, Markle slipped into a familiar habit: crossing her legs at the knee (the horror!).

WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, crossing your legs at the knee is the ultimate faux pas—instead, women are to sit with their knees and ankles together and should only ever cross their legs at the ankle. “It’s sophisticated, protects vulnerabilities and looks fabulous in photos,” she told People.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Slyly Asking Prince Harry When to Curtsy Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Enter: the “duchess slant”—a preferred leg-crossing alternative among the royal set. “It is the perfect pose for when a camera is shooting directly in front of you because by slightly slanting the knees to create a zig-zag effect when wearing a dress or skirt, your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty,” Meier explained.

While Meghan has been quick to adopt the “slant,” it took her a few seconds to get in formation on Tuesday. But, as always, the end result was graceful as could be …

JOHN STILLWELL/Getty Images