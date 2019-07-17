Meghan Markle Could Reach Her "Breaking Point" Amid Media Criticism, According to an Expert

With Meghan Markle slowly making her way back into the spotlight after giving birth to Baby Archie in May, so has the non-stop criticism of her every move. From her jeans at Wimbledon to the way she holds a newborn, Meghan's detractors are not letting down. And, according to an expert, that negativity is bound to affect her eventually.

Royal reporter Victoria Arbiter — who is also the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's former press spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter — warns that the Duchess of Sussex may soon reach her "breaking point" from the media's backlash. "As far as her American fans go, there has been a sense there’s not been enough done to protect her—at some point, you have to wonder what is going to be the breaking point," she told Today.

Image zoom Getty Images

Arbiter continued: "Yes, she keeps on trucking at the moment but it can’t be anything but incredibly difficult. We need to let Meghan blossom and let her do the job she’s in the Royal Family to do and perhaps hold back on some of the criticism."

As a member of the royal family now, Meghan is advised to ignore her haters, but that can prove to be burdensome, especially when considering her past as an actress.

"It’s very difficult when you come from previously celebrity background where a publicist can stand up for you or come out and say, ‘no, that report is categorically untrue," explains Arbiter. "But categorically, members of the family follow the Queen Mother’s mantra ‘never complain, never explain.’ You sort of have to sit back while the world’s media, social media, everyone has become judge and jury."

Pharrell praises the 'beautiful union' of Prince Harry and Meghan's marriage at Lion King premiere, writes @chrisshipitvhttps://t.co/KE479ITYfv pic.twitter.com/uWDBIn3Y49 — ITV News (@itvnews) July 16, 2019

However, Meghan did send a subtle warning to the naysayers while at The Lion King premiere over the weekend. During a chat with Pharrell Williams, who praised Meghan and Harry's relationship, Meghan told the singer: "They don't make it easy," which is basically code for her critics to kindly back off.