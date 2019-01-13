Meghan Markle's Bodyguard Is Resigning After Just Six Months of Service

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just lost another key staff member of their team.

Following the departure of Meghan's personal assistant in November, the duchess's bodyguard put in her notice this weekend. On Saturday, it was reported that the female chief protection officer resigned from Scotland Yard after just six months on the job per The Daily Mail.

The publication does not reveal the security guard's name, but explains that her role was an impressive feat for a female, as she "was the first woman to have held such a key role in keeping members of the Royal Family safe."

Her reason for leaving the high-profile position reportedly had to do with the challenging effects of Meghan's "wish to be seen as 'one of the people.'" If you recall, Meghan broke royal protocol quite a few times since becoming the Duchess of Sussex in May, heightening her security risk while performing actions commoners take for granted, like shutting car doors and giving out hugs.

"Unlike someone who has grown up in the Royal Family and has been used to having close protection from an early age, it can be constraining," says a source. "Even though [Meghan] was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely...But in her current role she can’t go anywhere without her protection team, and that’s a massive constraining force on an individual like her."

We don't blame Meghan for wanting to be treated just like everyone else, but for a security officer, it's easy to see how that can add even more complexity to an already stressful job.