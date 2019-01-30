Meghan Markle Plays Up Her Pregnancy Glow in a Blush Brandon Maxwell Dress and Blazer

Sure, pregnancy comes with its share of unwanted side effects — there's morning sickness, swollen feet, and fatigue — but there's one upside that many mama-to-be's don't mind: glowing skin.

Just ask Meghan Markle, who stepped out on Wednesday matching her lit-from-within glow to a peachy Brandon Maxwell dress and blazer. For a visit to London's National Theatre, the royal amplified her dewy skin with a generous swirl of blush and glossy lips.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Additionally, Meghan slightly adjusted her signature messy low bun in favor of a slick chignon that put her lustrous complexion on full display.

In the style department, the Duchess of Sussex stuck with her tried and true neutral palette. Her fit and flare blush dress and coordinating blazer were complemented by nude lace-up Aquazzura pumps and an ivory Carolina Herrera clutch.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As Meghan met with the theatre's behind-the-scenes apprentices for her first official visit as the new royal patron — a role passed down by Queen Elizabeth — her husband, Prince Harry, attended a Commonwealth youth discussion at Lancaster House.

Later this week, the couple will meet up for a joint event in Bristol to "meet members of the public, learn more about the city’s rich cultural history, and visit organizations supporting communities most in need," according to the Palace.