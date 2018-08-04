3 Things Meghan Markle Can't Do for Her Birthday Anymore

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex is ringing in 37 today, but even so, the birthday girl does not have free reign over how she celebrates. As any fan of the family knows, being a royal comes with an impossibly long list of rules that must be followed—even on your birthday.

In past years, Markle has celebrated her birthday on her own terms. She said on her now-defunct blog The Tig that she wishes every year for new surprises in her life. "More surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration," she wrote, according to Elle. "Always more inspiration."

Hopefully this means she won't mind that she can do none of the following to kick off her 37th year. Oh well. At least she's literal royalty.

Michael Tullberg

1. She can't have a big birthday party.

It's her party and she can cry if she wants to — oh wait. She can't. Because there is no party.

Markle likely won't be allowed to throw a lavish party for the same reason she can't have a baby shower — she's very wealthy, so throwing a bash and receiving gifts would be seen as inappropriate. Go figure.

RELATED: Every Royal Rule Meghan Markle Has Accidentally Broken

2. She can't get presents.

The Sun alleges that she can't get gifts for the same reason she can't have a big party. What a bummer.

ANDREW MILLIGAN

3. She can't post a birthday selfie.

Goodbye, Markle's Instagram selfies of the past! Hello, strict royal rules about social media.

As much as her birthday this year might look different than years past, at least she's got Prince Harry by her side.