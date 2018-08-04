Shop Meghan Markle's Birthday Outfit Before It Runs Out of Stock

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has worn a slew of expensive designer outfits. In fact, it's reported that the royal clothing budget has gone up $2 million since Markle joined the family. From Givenchy dresses to Ralph Lauren culottes, Meghan's impeccable wardrobe comes with a hefty price tag.

That's why it was kind of surprising to see her step out on her birthday of all days wearing an affordable outfit to the wedding of Prince Harry's childhood pal Charlie van Straubenzee and his girlfriend, Daisy Jenks, in Surrey.

Matt Sprake / SplashNews.com

The duchess opted for a pleated midi dress from Club Monaco, with a structured, shirt-like bodice that gives way to a flowing pleated skirt in multiple colors (olive, ballerina pink, navy, and white). Meghan's getup rings in at $328, which may not be cheap, but in comparison to her previous getups that cost tens of thousands of dollars, it's a steal.

For a high-low mix, Meghan accessorized with a Philip Treacy hat that secured her tousled waves, a pair of Aquazzura pumps with ladylike bows at the heel, and a clutch by Kayu.

Matt Sprake / SplashNews.com

While Harry tended to his ushering duties, his wife held her own, chatting and laughing with other women before the ceremony.

Being separated from your spouse while celebrating someone else is not an ideal way to spend your birthday, but we're sure Harry has something up his sleeve to make the day memorable for Meghan. We're staying tuned!