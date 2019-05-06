Did Meghan Markle Have an At-Home Birth?

Baby Sussex has officially arrived! On May 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a boy. As was expected, the couple announced the news on their Instagram account, @sussexroyal. They revealed that they had welcomed a baby boy in the early morning hours of the morning, and that he weighs 7lbs, 3 oz.

Shortly after the birth announcement, the Palace tweeted that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is "overjoyed" about the news, and is with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage. And since the tweet mentions Meghan and Harry's country home and not a hospital, it's a possible clue that Meghan may have given birth at home.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.

Back in November, it was reported by Vanity Fair that Meghan was considering an at-home birth rather than following in her sister-in-law Kate Middleton's footsteps with a traditional hospital delivery at the Lindo Wing in St. Mary's Hospital.

A known yogi and advocate of morning meditation, VF also speculated that Meghan would opt for a natural birth no matter where she delivered Baby Sussex. "Meg wants a natural birth if she can have one. Her mother is very into anything that is holistic and natural, and having been brought up with yoga and mindfulness, it's all very much part of Meghan’s birth plan," a source previously told the publication.

Before her baby's arrival, Meghan reportedly hired a whole team of experts, including a doula and an acupuncturist, to prepare for labor. According to VF, Meghan had regular acupuncture sessions with celebrity acupuncturist Rose Barr leading right up to her due date. However, it was reported that the duchess would use a hypno-birthing technique to keep pain at a minimum. Through deep breathing and a calming environment, the technique is said to ease the intense pain associated with child birth.

We're just glad that mom and baby are both doing well.