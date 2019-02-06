Meghan Markle's Best Friends Break Their Silence Amid "Global Bullying" Against the Duchess

File this one under things we didn't see coming in 2019 — five of Meghan Markle's close friends sat down for an exclusive, tell-all interview with People in an effort to preserve the duchess's public persona.

Amid all of the negative backlash she's endured — from the Kate Middleton feud to her dad Thomas Markle's numerous accusations — Meg's BFFs are setting the record straight on all of the tabloid rumors.

As to why they decided to speak out now, one friend and former co-star told the magazine: "Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths. We worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant."

Another explains it's their way to "stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend."

Perhaps the biggest point of contention for Meghan and the Palace is her outspoken family members, dad, Thomas, and half-sister, Samantha Markle. “They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all,” a longtime friend says of Meghan's older half-siblings. “They were not a part of her life.”

As for her dad, who claims the duchess has completely shut him out, the women say: “He knows how to get in touch with her. He's never called; he's never text. It's super painful."

According to Good Morning America, the ladies also weighed in on her alleged "feud" with fellow duchess and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Apparently, the rumors are untrue and have "upset Meghan."

Meanwhile, the royal's close friends revealed what Meghan's life is like behind the gates of Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage, and it all seems pretty normal.

“We’ve all been to their cottage,” says one friend. “It’s small and she’s made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day.”

“We had a couple of days together recently," another pal from Los Angeles told the magazine. "Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed.”