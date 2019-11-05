Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Shut Down Body-Shamers After Sharing a Swimsuit Photo

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle's best friend, is firing back at body-shamers after sharing a photo of herself in a bathing suit.

After the Candian stylist posted the photo, people began making negative comments about her body, with one person writing, "You have had work done and the scars on your legs prove it."

"Does silicone float easily? If so, no need for your kids to wear life jackets," another wrote.

Mulroney responded to the comments in another Instagram post, sarcastically writing, "Note to self. Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit."

In the caption, she added, "Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities I work with and my children. But guess what... I don’t care."

She then thanked her more supportive followers who had come to her defense, but concluded: "Everyone else, get a clue."

Mulroney's bathing suit post also yielded positive comments defending her from the trolls.

"You have worked so hard to have the body you do. It’s inspiring to see you work out, manage 3 young children and a household, launch your own show, manage the business side of everything you do," one person wrote. "Anyone who can’t see past a body that has served you so well and you have respected and who doesn’t understand the hard work you’ve put in to get where you are is not worth thinking about Jess."

"Really sad to see people’s comments," another person commented. "You look wonderful and inspire [us] all with your hard work."

Mulroney is outspoken when it comes to her best friend, too — in August, she stoop up for the Duchess of Sussex, writing in an Instagram post, "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend or family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies."