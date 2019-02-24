Meghan Markle Seals Her Royal Status in a Bespoke Dior Gown

After spending a PDA-filled day in Morocco with her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made a chic entrance at an evening reception hosted by the British Ambassador of the North African country, Thomas Reilly.

Dressed in a silky taupe bespoke gown by Dior, Meghan sealed her royal status, looking like a true modern-day princess. The duchess went completely monochrome, matching her caftan-style dress to her nude clutch (also Dior) and pointed-toe heels.

Image zoom Yui Mok

Her jewelry was kept to a minimum, as she only wore her sparkly engagement ring and diamond earrings by Canadian brand Maison Birks, which were given the attention they deserve, thanks to Meghan's slicked-back chignon.

Meanwhile, Meghan's date for the evening, Harry, suited up in classic navy separates.

During tonight's reception, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mingle with young entrepreneurs, disabled athletes, and Moroccan women making strides in their respective fields. And given Meghan's position as an outspoken feminist, we think she won't run out of topics to discuss over dinner.