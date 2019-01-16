Meghan Markle Just Wore One of 2019’s Biggest Makeup Trends

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

By now, you’re probably up to speed on Meghan Markle’s beauty uniform. If her hair isn’t down and wavy, it’s up in an effortless messy bun. Like her sis-in-law Kate Middleton, her makeup is always simplistic, classic, and natural. But today, Markle threw us for a complete loop in the lipstick department and showed up to the Cirque du Soleil premiere wearing one of 2019's biggest makeup trends.

The Duchess of Sussex swapped out her go-to clear gloss for a unexpected bright berry lip stain. Soft, blotted lipstick in rich and bright colors was all over the Spring/Summer '19 runways, as well as on a ton of celebrities on the awards season red carpets, so you can consider this Markle's official (and royal) stamp of approval. She paired her berry lip stain with highlighter, a subtle smoky eye, groomed brows, and an elegant updo.

So did Meghan Markle really break a royal beauty rule with this choice? Probably not. While we see most of the royals wearing very natural, pared-down makeup looks, the Queen reportedly once commissioned Clarins to create a red lipstick that matched her robes for her coronation back in 1952. So if that's true, Queen Elizabeth clearly doesn't hate bright lipstick colors. What's more, Charlotte Tilbury actually created a pink-cherry lipstick in honor of the Queen.

One thing is for sure, though: If Charlotte Tilbury has a color for Meghan Markle in the works, this pretty berry hue would be an excellent choice.