Meghan Markle Was Unrecognizable During an Early Charity Visit in a Baseball Cap and Jacket

Meghan Markle has always been known as a charitable individual, even before she joined the royal family.

So it's no surprise to hear that the duchess was an important part of Toronto's St. Felix Centre in the past when it came to helping the individuals during the holidays who needed it the most.

In a recent Instagram post, the St. Felix Centre shared a snap of Meghan along with several other volunteers. Clad in a black Kiitos baseball cap, matching black puffer coat, and a simple lilac striped top, Meghan is seen rocking a low-key look in which she's nearly unrecognizable while posing with other members and volunteers for the organization.

"We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide. This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen! ❤," read the accompanying caption.

"The couple said: 'With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness. Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the “Twelve Days of Christmas” - we have selected twelve organizations caring for those in need - especially at this time of year.'"

The St. Felix Centre also noted that Meghan was an "active supporter and volunteer" at the kitchen while she lived in Toronto and worked on Suits at the same time.

"She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people," the photo's captions continued.

"Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as 'the lovely Meghan'. We're happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We'd love for her to visit us again one day."

Given that charitable initiatives remain an extremely important part of royal life for Meghan, it's highly likely that she could very well end up doing that someday, though if we know Meghan, she'll likely adopt another low-key look to keep the attention on those who need it instead of herself.