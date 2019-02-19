Every Detail We Have About Meghan Markle's N.Y.C. Baby Shower

Meghan Markle is taking a much-deserved break from the glare of the royal spotlight to celebrate the upcoming birth of her and Prince Harry’s baby — but that all comes with a harsh public glare of its own.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in Manhattan on Friday for an intimate baby shower with her closest friends — here’s everything we know so far.

1. The Location

Markle is staying at 5-star hotel The Mark (which should probably be renamed “The Markle” ASAP) on East 77th street. And from the looks of it, no one even knows she’s there:

Ha. Ha.

2. The Outfit

The shower will take place on Tuesday, and the Duchess is already out and about in a regal elbow-length coat (it’s cold here, Meghan!), black skinny trousers, and suede beige pumps.

3. The Guest List

Fifteen guests are expected to attend the fete, hosted by Markle’s bestie, fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney. Reported attendees include Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Suits co-stars Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty, and designer Misha Nonoo.

4. The Decor

Hundreds of flowers were seen arriving at the hotel, including pink roses, orange and yellow tulips, and an orange tree (?).

5. What's Next

This is a last hurrah of sorts for Meghan, as she’s expected to be back in London on Wednesday and jet out on her royal tour of Morocco with Prince Harry this weekend.

Though baby showers aren’t customary in England, Markle is expected to enjoy a second shower once she’s returned from Morocco.

Have fun, Megs!