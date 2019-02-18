Meghan Markle Reportedly Makes a Secret Trip to New York City for Her Baby Shower

This is not a drill! Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly in New York City for an impromptu trip to celebrate her future heir to the British throne.

Page Six reports that Meghan's friends are throwing her a baby shower on Tuesday somewhere on the Upper East Side, and apparently Meg's BFF Jessica Mulroney is hosting the party.

We have so many questions. For starters, what's the theme? Did the Queen score an invite? Will Harry join? But we digress...

Ahead of tomorrow's celebration, Markle and a friend were spotted in Soho over the weekend, enjoying a few macaroons at Ladurée (maybe a pregnancy craving?) and shopping at nearby baby store Bonpoint.

"They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other," an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

Baby showers are apparently a no-no in the royal family, according to expert Victoria Arbiter. "A lavish baby shower would be seen as highly inappropriate," she explained to The Sun. "There's nothing they can't go out and buy themselves."

However, there is a slight exception: an informal party with gifts provided only by Meg's inner circle. Just another way Meghan is balancing her American roots with newfound royalty.