Here's What We Know About Meghan Markle's Baby's Gender

Meghan Markle was full of surprises when she stepped out with Prince Harry in Hamilton Square on Monday morning for their first joint royal appearance of the year. Not only did the pregnant duchess wear a bright color combo that's strictly outside her neutral-loving wheelhouse, but she also spilled some important news regarding baby Sussex.

During her royal engagement with Harry, Meghan put the predictions about her due date to rest by telling the crowd exactly how far along she was into her pregnancy. “We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” well-wisher Carla Gandy told People.

Following Kensington Palace's vague approximation of spring 2019 when they first announced Meghan's baby news in October, we now officially know that Meghan and Harry's first child will be born in late April.

With the due date speculation out of the way, fans are still wondering whether the next royal baby will be a boy or a girl. Well, Meghan is also in the dark when it comes to this aspect of her pregnancy, as she and Harry reportedly want it to be a surprise.

The soon-to-be parents are following in sister-in-law Kate Middleton and brother Prince William's footsteps by keeping their baby's gender a mystery. As you'll remember, Kate kept the sex of all three of her children a surprise until their birthdays.

Meghan also told wellwishers today she and #PrinceHarry don’t know the sex of the baby. They want it to be a ‘surprise’ #MeghanMarkle #DuchessMeghan #DuchessofSussex

Royal fan Jean Elliott, who attended this morning's unveiling of the Wilfred Owen statue in Birkenhead, told Meghan she thought she was having a girl, to which she responded: "There are strong opinions about that, but it’s a 50/50 split!"

However, the Daily Mail reported that bookies have stopped taking bets after an overwhelming amount of people predicted that the duchess will welcome a girl. "If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time," says Betfair spokeswoman Katie Baylis.

Let the countdown begin!