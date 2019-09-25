Meghan Markle Has the Cutest Nickname for Baby Archie

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first major public appearance on Wednesday has yielded us some adorable photos as well as a first look at the five-month-old's fashion influence — but what we really can't get over is Meghan Markle's cute nickname for Baby Sussex.

During his royal tour debut, Archie was introduced to South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. According to People, Meghan could be heard calling her son "Bubba" during the visit.

"Say hello! Hello, hi!" she says — then, realizing he’s drooling, adds, "Oh, Bubba!"

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She also appears to call him Bubba in another video from the visit, as she and Prince Harry walk with their son down the corridor on the way to their meeting.

Before meeting with the archbishop, Harry reportedly told their son, "You're going to meet Arch, Arch." Some other updates from the outing? Harry said that at this point in his life, Archie is "so busy, constantly wanting to stand," with Meghan adding, "Exploring."

The Sussexes are in Africa on a 10-day tour, during which they'll visit South Africa, with Prince Harry making solo visits to Botswana, Malawi and Angola. Meghan will also reportedly make private appearances in Cape Town and Johannesburg.