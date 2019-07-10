Meghan Markle and Baby Archie Made a Rare Public Outing to Cheer on Prince Harry

It’s been a big past few weeks for the Sussexes.

Following the birth of Baby Archie, now two months old, the Sussexes took a reasonable retreat from the spotlight — but these days, they’re heading back into the public fore, one sporting event at a time.

Lending to a streak that included Meghan Markle’s outings to MLB’s London series and Wimbledon, she and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor cheered on Prince Harry on Wednesday while he competed with Prince William at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Wokingham.

Standing alongside Kate Middleton and Prince Louis, the Duchess of Sussex wore a roomy short-sleeved camo green dress and square-shaped sunglasses as she held her son and enjoyed the game.

After the match, the sweet family reunited, Meghan still holding Archie, now swathed in a white blanket with yellow trim.

Though the notoriously private Sussexes probably aren’t loving the photo-heavy aspect of their recent outings, it’s nice to have them back. If we may be so bold as to add a note ... more Archie, please.