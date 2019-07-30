Meghan Markle Sweetly Mentions Baby Archie in Her Guest Editor Letter for British Vogue

When Meghan Markle began guest-editing the September issue of British Vogue, she was simultaneously embarking on another journey: motherhood.

In her editor's letter for the magazine, Meghan sweetly includes Baby Archie in her note to readers, highlighting how special it was to work on the project during such a significant time in her life. "I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours,” she began.

“It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”

As a result, Meghan and editor-in-chief Edward Enniful developed the "Forces for Change" issue, which features 15 powerful women, including former First Lady Michelle Obama who offers Meghan a bit of parenting advice in their Q&A session, which took place after Archie's arrival.

In the interview, Michelle answered Meghan's questions about motherhood while sneaking in a few tips for the new royal mom. "When Malia and Sasha were newborns, Barack and I could lose hours just watching them sleep. We loved to listen to the little sounds they’d make – especially the way they cooed when they were deep into dreaming," she replied.

"Don't get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting," Obama warned. "I'm sure you know a thing or two about that these days. But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity. I'm so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savor it all."

Hats off to Meghan for making the roles of mother (and part-time magazine editor) look easy.