Meghan Markle Has Announced Her Return From Maternity Leave

Meghan Markle has made a few public appearances here and there since giving birth to Archie in May, but she's technically been on maternity leave. But that ends next Thursday.

The Sun's royal reporter Emily Andrews reports that the Duchess of Sussex will be launching her clothing line next Thursday, Sept. 12, and is set to make an appearance to discuss the capsule collection. She added that she will make a short speech, watch a panel discussion, and meet with brand representatives for her royal patronage, Smart Works. The event, Andrews says, will mark Meghan's official return from maternity leave.

Duchess Meghan will launch her new clothes line, in collaboration with @Jigsaw, @jlandpartners, @marksandspencer & pal @mishanonoo, next Thursday 12 Sept to support her patronage @SmartWorksHQ. Very excited to see what she’s picked for her capsule working wardrobe! #meghan pic.twitter.com/EZqBfSRx3a — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 4, 2019

Andrews noted that while this is the duchess's official return to working in a royal capacity, she's never really stopped working— just look at her guest edit of British Vogue, done while she was pregnant with Archie and released after his birth. She's also made a few appearances during the summer, including Trooping the Colour. Her strong work ethic seems to have continued well into her maternity leave.

Her clothing line is a workwear collection in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and one of her close designer friends, Misha Nonoo. The sales will benefit Smart Works, which supports disadvantaged women entering or re-entering the workforce. For each piece of the collection that is sold, another will be donated charity.

Later this fall, she's also set to go on a royal tour of Africa with Prince Harry and Archie, during which they will visit South Africa. "On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!" Prince Harry wrote in a note on Instagram earlier this week. Same, Harry. Same.