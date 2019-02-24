Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reach Peak PDA in Morocco

Following a stylish touch down in Morocco late Saturday evening, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who arrived hand-in-hand, have remained inseparable throughout their visit to the North African country.

On Sunday, the expectant parents shared some subtle PDA while traveling to a boarding school in the Atlas Mountains, with Meghan resting her head on Harry's shoulder — both were sporting huge smiles.

Once inside the boarding house, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cuddled up together on a couch as Meghan received a henna tattoo for "good luck" before their first baby's arrival.

At another point during their visit to the Atlas Mountains, the pair were in sync, as they held hands in coordinating casual ensembles. Meghan wore a chic navy blazer by Alice + Olivia over a black T-shirt, matching jeans, a gray scarf, and her beloved Birdies flats.

Meanwhile, Harry wore a gray pullover with charcoal jeans and brown Chukka boots. Note to self: Find someone who looks at you like Harry looks at Meghan.