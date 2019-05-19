Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Their First Anniversary with Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

It's been a whirlwind first year of marriage for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Since exchanging vows on the grounds of Windsor Castle at St. George's chapel on May 19, 2018, the newlyweds have moved into a new home, completed their first tour abroad, and, of course, welcomed a son, Archie Harrison.

Looking back on how their fairytale first began, Harry and Meghan are celebrating their anniversary with a video of never-before-seen snapshots from their wedding day on Instagram.

Set to the tune of "Amen" by The Kingdom Choir — the same song the British gospel group sang as the duke and duchess exited the church as a married couple — a slideshow of images displays the sweet memories captured during their unforgettable ceremony.

In one snap, Meghan holds hands with her mother, Doria Ragland, while in another, Harry's sense of humor shines, as he pretends to hitchhike to the ceremony.

"Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the social media montage began.

"Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song 'This Little Light of Mine' was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day."

And the couple also gave a special shout-out to fans: "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

With a new baby at home on their first anniversary, Meghan and Harry are living proof that so much can change in a single year. Congrats, you two!