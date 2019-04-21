Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Might Be Moving to Africa

Just days ahead of Baby Sussex's birth, it's reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have another major life event on the horizon.

According to The Sunday Times, the couple may be moving to Africa shortly after their first child is born, as Harry's advisers have been working to establish a "bespoke" role that would give him and Meghan a break from the UK. "Courtiers have drawn up plans to hand the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a major international job that could see them moving abroad after the birth of their child," writes royal reporters Tim Shipman and Roya Nikkah in today's newspaper.

"Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa," a source told the outlet.

In a rare move, Buckingham Palace weighed in on the rumors, and didn't exactly deny the report. "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador," it said in a statement.

Palace insiders revealed that the overseas position for Harry would last two or three years, and the decision on exactly where in the world the young family would relocate wouldn't be made until 2020. But it seems like Africa is a top contender, after Harry and Meghan rejected several other ideas for positions abroad.

Africa seems like the perfect fit, as the continent holds a special place in the couple's hearts. It's where Meghan and Harry had one of their first dates in 2016, where they camped out under the stars in Botswana. They also jetted off to East Africa after the royal wedding for their honeymoon.

If the reports are true, sadly, Baby Sussex won't be in his/her wildly bougie nursery at Frogmore Cottage for long. Enjoy it while you can, kid!