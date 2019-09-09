People Are Accusing Meghan Markle of "Jinxing" Serena Williams
But others are standing up for the duchess in response to claims that she's "bad luck."
Over the weekend, Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to N.Y.C. — flying commercial — to support Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, like a good friend (with the means to travel abroad) would.
However, when Williams lost her final match against Bianca Andreescu, some people started accusing the Duchess of Sussex of being "bad luck" for the tennis champion.
In response, others stood up for Meghan, pointing out that she has nothing to do with her friend's wins or losses, and that it's unreasonable and frankly disrespectful to both women to blame her for Williams's loss — especially when the duchess made a lot of effort to fly out to support a friend just for the weekend.
It's not entirely a surprise that people have found new things to blame her for — ever since Meghan has returned to the spotlight after giving birth to Archie, her detractors have also been back in full force. She's been dragged for everything from her jeans to the way she holds her baby, and even for "glowing," all while Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's son, has been involved in the actual scandal of being linked to accused pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
We're all free to believe in "jinxes" and bad luck charms, but blaming a woman we don't know for something that's not actually based in reality — even as a joke — seems a step too far.