People Are Accusing Meghan Markle of "Jinxing" Serena Williams

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to N.Y.C. — flying commercial — to support Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, like a good friend (with the means to travel abroad) would.

However, when Williams lost her final match against Bianca Andreescu, some people started accusing the Duchess of Sussex of being "bad luck" for the tennis champion.

Pretty sure this is the last time Meghan Markle will be in Serena’s box. She’s clearly bad luck. — That Tennis Bitch (@BitchTennis) September 7, 2019

Meghan Markle is BAD LUCK for Serena!! Meghan went to the last two Wimbledon finals and US Open Final today. Serena is 0 for 3!! In fact, she has not even won a set!! Memo from Serena to Meghan: Next time I am in a Major Final, STAY IN THE CASTLE!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) September 7, 2019

How touching the Duchess Meghan Markle came to the U.S. Open to jinx Serena Williams. Serena was warned she was a bad omen she just used the Open to flee her disfavor at home. @usopen @serenawilliams #Megxit pic.twitter.com/ycgvKyEoLB — F Dain (@FDain2) September 8, 2019

Dear Meghan Markle please stop attending Serena’s finals matches. You are a jinx. Signed fans who are not her friends. — Sumatra Thompson (@sumatrat) September 7, 2019

I think she brings Serena bad luck. She always loses when Meghan watching — Lucy Wadie (@LucyWadie) September 7, 2019

In response, others stood up for Meghan, pointing out that she has nothing to do with her friend's wins or losses, and that it's unreasonable and frankly disrespectful to both women to blame her for Williams's loss — especially when the duchess made a lot of effort to fly out to support a friend just for the weekend.

They’re calling Meghan Markle Serena’s bad luck charm which is SO disrespectful. Y’all don’t have jobs??? Tf is wrong with y’all. Serena has worked too hard for this and leave Meghan out of it. Why do y’all wanna hate so bad??? They’re friends and she’s there for support just SHH — Kelsey Howe (@KelseyAudreyMae) September 9, 2019

Things people are criticising #MeghanMarkle for today: for supporting an American tennis player over one who is part of the Commonwealth; being a jinx to Serena Williams. Some of you actually suck at being human beings, you realise this right? 😑 — Sally-Anne Hurley (@SallyhyphenAnne) September 7, 2019

I’m not #MeghanMarkle biggest fan... but come on... calling her a jinx is a little bit far... give her a day off 😫🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rcKigud3ug — Ellis Painter ❤️ (@Ell_Painter) September 8, 2019

It's not entirely a surprise that people have found new things to blame her for — ever since Meghan has returned to the spotlight after giving birth to Archie, her detractors have also been back in full force. She's been dragged for everything from her jeans to the way she holds her baby, and even for "glowing," all while Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's son, has been involved in the actual scandal of being linked to accused pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

We're all free to believe in "jinxes" and bad luck charms, but blaming a woman we don't know for something that's not actually based in reality — even as a joke — seems a step too far.