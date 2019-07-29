Meghan Markle Is Being Accused of Copying Her Vogue Cover from a Book She Helped Produce

It's been less than 24 hours since Meghan Markle revealed the cover of the British Vogue issue she guest-edited, and there's already controversy afoot. On Monday morning, authors Samantha Brett and Steph Adams accused the duchess of ripping off the cover of their book The Game Changers, in which Meghan was a part of production.

Meghan, who was featured on the cover and personally approved the concept, wrote an essay for the book's release nearly three years ago. And there's no denying the similarities between the two titles, as both covers adopt a grid format with black and white photos of fifteen successful women inspiring change.

Brett told the Daily Mail she was stunned when she first saw Meghan's Vogue issue. "It's obviously very flattering, she obviously likes our concept!" she said. "I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but if what people are alerting us to is true, then it's extremely disappointing."

While we don't know for sure if the cover's layout was Meghan's idea, she did suggest adding a reflective 16th tile to the page. "The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective," a statement read on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram post.

According to the Daily Mail, it's not just the artwork that's strikingly similar to Brett and Adams's book, but also the messaging behind it. Royal officials have said that the Vogue issue features "trailblazing change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers," while a blurb from The Game Changers says that the title is about "fearless, trailblazing' women who are changing the world."

Meghan herself didn't want to be featured on the cover, because she didn't want to appear "boastful." But, now looking back, maybe it would have been the safer choice.