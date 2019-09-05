60 Minutes Australia Is Facing Backlash for a Meghan Markle Takedown Segment
The “#Megxit” special isn’t going over well.
60 Minutes Australia is under fire for an upcoming segment on Meghan Markle.
On Wednesday, the program released a dramatic promo video for the episode, which promises to delve into the "scandals," "abuse," and "lies" that have supposedly come to fruition since the Duchess of Sussex has become part of the royal family. The special, according to 60 Minutes's tweet, will be all about "how Meghan Markle lost her sparkle," and how some people are advocating for a "#Megxit" (a play on Brexit).
The segment hasn't even aired yet, but just the preview alone was enough to garner backlash. Mia Farrow and Jameela Jamil chimed in to call it "trash," with Jamil poking fun at the fact that one of the arguments against Meghan seems to be that she's constantly "glowing."
If the takedown segment itself wasn't bad enough, 60 Minutes's decision to include Katie Hopkins caused even more uproar. Hopkins, known for causing controversy in the UK for her right-wing views, was recently described by the New York Times as "a far-right British commentator who has made denunciations of migrants and Muslims." The Times also reported that Hopkins has publicly defended Donald Trump, who has promoted her views by retweeting her posts on Twitter.
"Meghan Markle is the biggest hypocrite there is," Hopkins can be heard saying in the promo.
The decision to include someone who has been labeled as a racist and a bigot in a segment about a half-Black woman didn't go unnoticed by many people.
Some people also slammed 60 Minutes for doing a hit piece on Meghan Markle when they could cover the actual royal scandal of Prince Andrew's ties to accused pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The full 60 Minutes episode is meant to air on Sunday, Sept. 8.