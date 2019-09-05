60 Minutes Australia Is Facing Backlash for a Meghan Markle Takedown Segment

60 Minutes Australia is under fire for an upcoming segment on Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, the program released a dramatic promo video for the episode, which promises to delve into the "scandals," "abuse," and "lies" that have supposedly come to fruition since the Duchess of Sussex has become part of the royal family. The special, according to 60 Minutes's tweet, will be all about "how Meghan Markle lost her sparkle," and how some people are advocating for a "#Megxit" (a play on Brexit).

#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year. What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale? pic.twitter.com/dHtiPdwa7j — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 4, 2019

The segment hasn't even aired yet, but just the preview alone was enough to garner backlash. Mia Farrow and Jameela Jamil chimed in to call it "trash," with Jamil poking fun at the fact that one of the arguments against Meghan seems to be that she's constantly "glowing."

Shame on you for airing this trash. - Great Britain is fortunate to have this intelligent, compassionate, beautiful woman in the Royal Family. In her, Prince Harry has found happiness and for that we rejoice. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2019

THANK YOU FOR EXPOSING THE FACT THAT THIS WOMAN IS ALWAYS GLOWING. She must be stopped. What Andrew did to those teenage girls was bad... but even he never dared to GLOW... you stupid, anti-black, scum bags. This is a fucking pantomime, not journalism. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 5, 2019

Here’s an alternative headline: “How @60Mins filmed an outrageous hit piece on a woman of color featuring commentary from one of the UKs most notorious racists”

Time for @60Mins to go off air. — Cynthia (@cynthiakirk924) September 5, 2019

Just say you hate black women and go — Rosa Sparks @daintythug podcast #BlogHer19 (@MzYummyDread) September 4, 2019

If the takedown segment itself wasn't bad enough, 60 Minutes's decision to include Katie Hopkins caused even more uproar. Hopkins, known for causing controversy in the UK for her right-wing views, was recently described by the New York Times as "a far-right British commentator who has made denunciations of migrants and Muslims." The Times also reported that Hopkins has publicly defended Donald Trump, who has promoted her views by retweeting her posts on Twitter.

"Meghan Markle is the biggest hypocrite there is," Hopkins can be heard saying in the promo.

The decision to include someone who has been labeled as a racist and a bigot in a segment about a half-Black woman didn't go unnoticed by many people.

Um... why did you ask a notorious, hate-mongering racist for her opinion of Markle? Were you unable to Google "Hopkins", or were you desperately seeking outrage clicks on this? — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 5, 2019

Advice to the media: if you want to make a documentary to prove a point about Meghan "bad" image, don't hire a outspoken racist like Katie Hopkins. — Julieth 🌻 (@troubleshade) September 5, 2019

.@60Mins (the Australian show) interviewed KATIE HOPKINS about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



For those who don't know, Hopkins has pushed the "white genocide" conspiracy theory, calls migrants "cockroaches" plus other vile hatred. https://t.co/1WJfskWo0G — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) September 4, 2019

Worth thinking about the fact Katie Hopkins cannot get *any* work in the UK media.



Like, I mean she literally cannot get booked on TV or in newspapers, anymore.



Can get on Australian TV though. https://t.co/S3bZtJCNvT — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) September 5, 2019

Some people also slammed 60 Minutes for doing a hit piece on Meghan Markle when they could cover the actual royal scandal of Prince Andrew's ties to accused pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

I look forward to @60Mins companion piece on Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein — or, uh, are we not focusing on that British royalty story in favor of this tabloid-y mess? https://t.co/c8abBqXV6C — Ashlie D. Stevens (@AshlieD_Stevens) September 4, 2019

The full 60 Minutes episode is meant to air on Sunday, Sept. 8.