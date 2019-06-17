How Meghan Markle Plans to Celebrate Her 38th Birthday

Meghan Markle still has a few months to go until her 38th birthday rolls around in August, but, apparently there's already a plan in place for the festivities.

According to The Mirror, the Queen has invited Meghan, as well as Prince Harry and baby Archie, to join her at Balmoral Estate in Scotland. This will be Meghan's first time visiting the Queen's vacation home, which is said to be her favorite residence.

“It’s no secret Balmoral is Her Majesty’s favorite home and that’s why this invite is so special and heartfelt,” a source told the publication.

The laid-back getaway will include afternoon tea and a special cake to be prepared by the Queen's staff for Meghan. Queen E is also gifting Meghan her own wing for extra privacy during her stay with Harry and Archie.

“The Queen and Prince Philip adore the couple and, of course, their new great-grandson Archie, and they have invited them to Balmoral for a few days,” the insider added. “It is testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It’s a huge honor.”

On her 37th birthday, Meghan attended Harry's friend's wedding, Charlie Van Straubenzee, who wed Daisy Jenks in Frensham, in England — about an hour and a half from Kensington Palace. So, we imagine a quiet weekend with the Queen will be a welcome retreat from last year's extravaganza.