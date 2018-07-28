How Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Spend Her First Birthday as a Royal

On August 4, 2018, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will turn 37 years old. The special occasion will not only signify another year older, but also her first birthday as a member of the royal family.

Last year, Prince Harry went all out for Meghan's 36th birthday, with a trip to South Africa. He planned everything to the tee during the couple's three-week romantic getaway: a safari in Botswana, a detour to Victoria Falls, you get the point.

However, her upcoming birthday reportedly won't be as over-the-top. According to Hello!, Meghan will be celebrating someone else on her special day, as the newlyweds will attend the wedding of Harry's friend Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charlie and Harry have been friends since they were young, attending Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire together as children. And Harry will be extra preoccupied on Meghan's birthday while serving as Charlie's best man—a favor he's returning since Charlie and his older brother, Thomas, were ushers during the royal wedding in May.

Royal photographer Tim Rook, aka "Rookie," broke the news that Charlie's big event coincides with Meghan's birthday in a tweet on Thursday. "Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach. Can't do everything!" he wrote.

Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach .Can't do everything! — Rookie (@royalfocus1) July 27, 2018

While Harry will have to split his attention on Meghan's official birthday, we're sure he has something special up his sleeve for their major first milestone as a married couple in the near future. Perhaps a trip to the duchess's ol' stomping grounds in Canada? We're staying tuned!