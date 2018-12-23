Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Be Staying with Kate Middleton and Prince William on Christmas 

With the royal family's Christmas celebration just around the corner, every member of the monarchy is preparing to make their way to Queen Elizabeth's Norfolk estate of Sandringham right now. Everyone, that is, except for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opted for accommodations two miles down the road at Anmer Hall with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will stay with the rest of the royals at Sandringham.

However, the separation is not due to the reported tension between Kate and Meghan, but rather it's because the Queen's home is currently at capacity — according to The Daily Mail.

Despite the estate's stately appearance, the rooms are "cramped" and guests are "packed in like sardines" per a royal source. Reportedly, the home's 29 bedrooms will be split among approximately 30 people, so it seems as if Kate and Will's expansive brood will be more comfortable in their own quarters.

Earlier this month, allegations of a feud between Kate and Meghan dominated the headlines, and, in a rare move, the Palace denied that there was drama between the sister-in-laws.

Since Meghan's official induction into the royal family, a shift in relationships has been felt, which doesn't come as much of a surprise to some insiders.

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives,” a palace insider told People. “If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact.”