Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Love Story Deserves Its Own Rom-Com

After U.S. women's soccer co-captain Megan Rapinoe got into a clash with Donald Trump over her statement that she would not go “to the f—ing White House” if the team wins the World Cup, she found a defender in her girlfriend, Sue Bird.

Bird, a basketball player, wrote an essay titled “So the President F—ing Hates My Girlfriend” defending Rapinoe, and discussing her reaction to Trump attacking her "superstar" girlfriend. She also said that while she was concerned about the backlash, Rapinoe was "completely unfazed" by it all.

“Megan, man… I’ll tell you what. You just cannot shake that girl,” she wrote. “She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it.”

The essay rightfully went viral, and had people falling in love with their relationship.

Image zoom Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Here are just a few things to know about the couple.

They're Both Sports Champions

Rapinoe dominates the soccer field, but Bird herself is also a force to be reckoned with. Not only has she won three WNBA titles (2004, 2010, 2018), she's also won four Olympic gold medals (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016).

They Had Known Each Other a While Before Dating

According to the Seattle Times, the two had known each other for some time, having been a part of the Seattle sports scene, but didn't really get to know each other until they caught up at a sponsor event at the Rio Olympics in August 2016.

“It was kinda like, ‘OK, we both live in Seattle, we should be friends. Why aren’t we friends?’” Rapinoe told Seattle Times.

Clearly, they hit it off. In a twist worthy of a rom-com, their friendship became something more, and by September — a month later — they were dating.

“It’s nice to be going through the same thing,” Bird told Seattle Times about their relationship. “It’s very similar, the things you go through: mindsets of things, team chemistry, dealing with a coach. So it’s nice to have a sounding board at home that just understands."

They've Already Made History

In 2018, Bird and Rapinoe posed for a photo shoot for ESPN's Body issue, become the first same-sex couple to do so.

"I think neither of us really wants to just do things and be like, 'We're the gay couple.' But to have this really unique vehicle to actually do that, to celebrate who we are in our sport, but also the fact that we'll be the first gay couple, is pretty special," Rapinoe said at the time. "It's pretty amazing to think about, especially in the times we're in."

Talk about being a power couple.