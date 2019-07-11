Megan Rapinoe Wore Formal Shorts to the ESPYs

The United States women's national soccer team has had a whirlwind day. After celebrating a record-setting World Cup victory in France with a ticker-tape parade in New York City, the entire 22-woman squad headed to Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards to take home the Best Team trophy. Of course, Megan Rapinoe and her now-legendary swoop of purple hair were there wearing a badass take on red carpet dressing: a tailored blazer and formal shorts.

Along with her teammates, Rapinoe got her makeup and hair done in the plane, something Carli Lloyd shared when she took the mic. Rapinoe added several necklaces to her ensemble as well as oxford shoes and white socks. While she never shied away from taking the spotlight during the tournament, she chose to let Lloyd speak for the team during the acceptance speech.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I've dropped the F bomb on every stage I've been on for the last three days," Rapinoe said during her time at the mic. "So, I'll just spare you that. Thanks for having us."

RELATED: Alex Morgan on the Wage Gap in Sports: “The Narrative Is Changing”

The star winger wasn't the only one to opt for a blazer, however. Tobin Heath and Christen Press also opted for the look — and Heath even kept her sunglasses on to up the cool factor. The award is just the icing on the cake for the team, which is going to celebrate by playing a slew of exhibition matches across the country this fall.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Alex Morgan, who took home an award of her own for Best Female Athlete, said that tonight's hardware was the "second-best" trophy she earned this week. She also added that she's just the latest female athlete to inspire a generation and it's because of the women who came before her that she ever laced up a pair of cleats.

RELATED: 7 Powerful Women Who Fought For Wage Equality

"I think about the greats that have won this award in the past, and I'm just so honored to follow in their amazing footsteps," Morgan said in her acceptance speech. "They not only won championships and countless records but were an inspiration to so many, including me, as I dreamed of playing the sport that I love. As athletes, we try to surround ourselves with the best people to help lift us up and to help make this journey possible and I'm so fortunate to have that in my life."

From a parade in NYC to the ESPYS in LA, it's been a whirlwind day for the USWNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/z3voFFnZ7o — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

The team had no shortage of fans at the ceremony. Celebrities such as Gabrielle Union voiced their support, showing just how far the team's efforts went.