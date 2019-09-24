Megan Rapinoe Swapped Her Formal Shorts for Deep-V Gucci

What do you wear to accept an award that tells the entire world that you're the best there is? Whatever you want. Megan Rapinoe traded in her formal shorts — her outfit of choice at the ESPYs post-FIFA Women's World Cup — for a floor-grazing Gucci gown with a deep, deep V. The occasion? Rapinoe and a few of her United States women's national soccer team were on hand in Milan, Italy, to attend the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019.

Her stylist, Karla Welch, shared a snapshot of the dress on Instagram, showcasing the daring deep cut and intricate floral and ribbon embroidery along the V. The look was topped off with velvet bow and shimmering brooch, all trademarks of Alessandro Michele, Gucci's current creative director. Rapinoe paired the look with her signature pink hair and took the ceremony as a chance to show everyone that when it comes to her style moves off the pitch, she's got the range. In addition to her dressed-up shorts, a quick look through her IG shows that she's a die-hard sneakerhead and hypebeast extraordinaire, with an entire wall of her closet dedicated to rare kicks and a wardrobe of Off-White, Vampire's Wife, and Amiri.

Image zoom Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/Getty Images

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Wore Formal Shorts to the ESPYs

Rapinoe used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to implore her fellow athletes to use their worldwide platform for positive change. She spoke about the strength of Raheem Sterling and Iran's "Blue Girl," who, according to CNN, set herself on fire after being charged with "openly committing a sinful act by appearing in public without a hijab." She was accused of trying to enter the stadium "dressed as a man" back in March.

"If we really want to have meaningful change, what I think is most inspiring would be if everybody other than Sterling and Koulibaly, if they were as outraged about racism as they were, if everybody was as outraged about homophobia as the LGBTQ players, if everybody was as outraged about the lack of equal pay and investment in the women's game other than just women, that would be the most inspiring thing to me," Rapinoe said at the podium. "That's my ask of everybody. We have such incredible opportunity, being professional football players ... we have so much success … we have incredible platforms. I ask everybody here to lend your platform, to lift people up, to use this beautiful game to change the world for better."

RELATED: What's Next for Meg Rapinoe and Sue Bird

Rapinoe was honored with the Best FIFA Women's Player and shared the FIFA FIFPro Women's World XI award with many of her USWNT teammates, including Kelley O'Hara, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, and Alex Morgan.