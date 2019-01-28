SAG Awards Host Megan Mullally Bought Her Red Carpet Gown Online

Despite being the literal host of the 2019 SAG Awards, no designers volunteered to dress actress Megan Mullally.

The Will & Grace alum posted about the conundrum on Instagram in mid-December, writing, “Looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT. designers do not send me dresses. i’m online scrolling through the gowns sections of various websites- which i know how to do pretty well at this point- and then i tried to order something from saks fifth avenue and they cancelled my order oh, the glamor of it all.”

Soon after her post went live, fans began tagging designer Christian Siriano, who famously came to Leslie Jones’s aid when she was up against the same problem ahead of the Ghostbusters premiere. Siriano, in response to Mullally’s post, wrote “I would love to dress you.”

However, on the carpet tonight Mullally didn’t wear Christian Siriano — rather, her original premonition rang true and she ordered her dress online.

Mullally revealed on the red carpet that Alexander McQueen ended up sending two gowns her way, but they didn’t end up working out. McQueen’s gesture of good will went the distance though, and the comedian wound up wearing a black Alexander McQueen column gown with gold detailing (that she found online).

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

All's well that ends with a fantastic LBD.