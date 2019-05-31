Why Meghan and Harry Will Reportedly Split from Their Joint Charity with Kate and William

The Sussexes and the Cambridges are apparently severing their professional ties with each other.

According to The Sun's royal reporter Emily Andrews, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be splitting from the Royal Foundation, the joint charity that they share with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

“The couples have been given two options — the first is to leave things as they are and the second a complete split," a source explained to Andrews. “Nothing has been formally ratified but all the mood music is suggesting the Sussexes will break away. The Sussexes weren't in a rush to make any changes, but the Cambridges were. However, it’s a complex procedure and very sensitive. The Cambridges have definite constitutionally-bound roots, and now the Sussexes have married and started a family, with the Duchess being American, they have more freedom. Nothing will be done quickly and it’ll be a phased untangling of many of the joint initiatives, not an overnight chop.”

The next Royal Foundation meeting on June 19 will reportedly confirm the split. The Sun reported that tensions between William and Harry were partly to blame for the charity split, but noted that royal aides pointed out that this doesn't mean the royal foursome won't work together on projects in the future.

Last month, palace aides told People that a royal foursome would never have worked, and that the princes were always eventually going to go on to their own separate paths.

The Sun's source said that “Meghan and Harry want to do things differently to William and Kate," and that "William is the future king and so is sometimes restricted in what he can do."

But a split isn't necessarily a bad thing — the source also noted that since Meghan and Harry got their own staff and office at Buckingham Palace instead of sharing with William and Kate at Kensington Palace, things have gotten better.

"But the brothers’ relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated," the source said.