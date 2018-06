Megan Fox has posed for Armani’s underwear, denim and fragrance lines—and now she's the face of the label's holiday beauty collection! The campaign just dropped and it shows Fox modeling Armani's party-ready winter looks, which include deep cranberry lip shades and dramatic navy and silver eyeshadows. Click through for more sultry photos of Fox’s new campaign.

