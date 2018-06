Megan Fox isn't just the face of Armani's underwear and denim lines—now she's also the face of the label's new fragrance, Code. The campaign just dropped and it shows Fox wearing a black bob wig, a different look for the 24-year-old actress. As for her signature sexy style? That remains, of course. Click through for more sultry photos of Fox's new Armani Code campaign.

