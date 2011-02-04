Megan Fox's Baby Pictures, Elle Fanning for Rodarte and More!

1. Megan Fox posted her baby pictures on Facebook. Adorable. [JustJared]

2. Elle Fanning stars in Rodarte's new short film. We wish we did that when we were 12. [Fashionista]

3. Elisabetta Canalis bared her tattooed skin for recent Roberto Cavalli ads. Again. [FashionEtc]

4. Bob Marley's daughter Cedella is teaming up with Puma to design Olympic uniforms for the Jamaican track team. [Elle]

5. Nancy Reagan: The Role of a Lifetime will air on PBS after the Superbowl this Sunday, in honor of the late president's would-be 100th birthday. [WWD]

6. H&M goes green! The Swedish retailer will release a "Conscious Collection" April 14th. [Stylecaster]