Megan Fox Stars in Armani Ads

Megan Fox is the new face of Emporio Armani Women's Underwear and Armani Jeans, and the just-released images of her spring ad campaigns are hot! Fox shows off her assets in a demi bra and matching panties for the lingerie ad and a classic white blouse and jeans for the denim ad. "Megan is young and sexy and has a lot of spirit. Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans are all about a youthful attitude making her the perfect choice for the collections," Giorgio Armani said in a statement. We couldn't agree more!

